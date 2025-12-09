NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Off to Antarctica?

As we get ourselves prepared to see NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 9 on CBS next week, there are so many reasons for excitement. Where do we even start here?

First and foremost, let’s just begin here by noting that “South of Nowhere” is the final installment of the calendar year. Not only this, but it is going to be one with a rather unique setting in Antarctica. This is going to be such a unique and exciting story for the entire cast, and the look and feel of it should generate some excitement before the show goes on break.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what is ahead, check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

“South of Nowhere” – The team races to an Antarctica research base to investigate why a climate scientist killed a colleague on Polar Night Eve – and make it out before their plane engine freezes and they’re trapped in darkness for six months, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Dec. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Just from reading all of this, it does feel as though we’re going to be getting a story that feels in a lot of ways like an action movie — and of course, that is something that we more than welcome at this point. Our hope is that it does eventually end in a way that makes our hair stand on end and make us all the more eager for a return — and we mean that regardless of if there is a major cliffhanger or not.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 9 when it airs?

How do you think the entirety of this story is going to go in Antarctica? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







