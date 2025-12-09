Fallout season 2 spoilers: What does Hank want?

With the premiere of Fallout season 2 coming to Prime Video sooner rather than later, why not talk more about Hank? This is a character who has been established as a central villain of sorts for the series, but what is it that the character really wants?

Well, we tend to think that this character is one of the most intriguing characters who we can see within a world like this, someone who actually does think that they know best even if they do not. He is on the way right now to New Vegas with both Lucy and The Ghoul tailing him at the moment.

So what exactly does Hank think that he’s doing? Speaking to TV Insider, Kyle MacLachlan noted that he hopes Lucy sees “the value of what he’s doing. He wants nothing more than to have her approval and to get back to the way things were. Hank’s happiest moments were raising his daughter in the vault.” If that is the case, then the biggest thing he’s probably trying to figure out here is how in the world to cover up some of his misdeeds and then work his way back to the vault in the end. This could be a process that takes some time.

In the end, Fallout does need characters with these sort of motivations to be effective. Yes, it is true that this show is big, crazy, and super-fun a lot of the time. However, simultaneously it does need this emotional undercurrent, and people who we come to care about over an extended period of time. It is the best way to keep people on board even if you do not care about the source material as much.

