Reacher season 4 premiere date: A December 2025 update

With us now in December, we know that we are inching closer to seeing Reacher season 4 premiere — but how close are we really?

Well, first and foremost, we will start things off here by noting that this has been a big year for the Alan Ritchson action series. The third season aired starting in February, and we know that a lot of work has been done behind the scenes on the next chapter.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to issue a reminder that making television shows does take a long time, and even more so when you are dealing with one that essentially multiple big-budget movies spread across eight episodes. It would be awesome to see the fourth season arrive here in 2026 but if that happens, it is probably not going to be until late in the year — in other words, we are not getting any news on it soon. Set your expectations now accordingly.

If there is anything that we could in theory learn about over the next few months, it is the status of the Neagley spin-off show starring Maria Sten. We know that it has been done filming for a good while now and beyond just that, Ritchson is going to be making an appearance at some point during it. There is a lot to be excited about in terms of giving us a different perspective on the world, and we do honestly think there is potential for both of these shows to be around for some time.

In general, we would say that Reacher is not really out to reinvent the wheel in season 4. Our feeling is that you are going to get a lot more action, plus another adaptation of a Lee Child classic.

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 4 when it does turn up down the road?

