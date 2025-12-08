Watson season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Suspicions towards Sherlock

There are a couple of things that are immediately worth noting when it comes to Watson season 2 episode 10 over at CBS — so where do we begin?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way here that December 15 will be the final episode of the calendar year, as well as the last one on Monday nights. When the show does eventually return in 2026, it will do so on Sunday nights. The move will allow both FBI as well as its CIA spin-off to air back to back, which could be beneficial for the two of them.

As for what is ahead for the Morris Chestnut drama, let’s just say that there is a lot of great stuff coming — just think in terms of more Sherlock Holmes, an unusual case, and some suspicions that could send the story in some really interesting directions! As for whether or not a cliffhanger is coming, that remains to be seen … but let’s go ahead and make it clear that we are curious.

To get more news now all about what is ahead, just check out the full Watson season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Never Been CRISPR’d” – Watson’s biohacker friend Hobie (aka the man with the glowing chest) returns when he rushes his new girlfriend to the Holmes Clinic after they partake in a gene-editing experiment that goes wrong. Meanwhile, Watson becomes suspicious of Sherlock, on WATSON, Monday, Dec. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The last thing that we will write here is a pretty familiar refrain that if you love this show, tell your friends to check it out! For now, the future is still up in the air.

