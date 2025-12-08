Is Brilliant Minds new tonight on CBS, December 8, 2025?

Is Brilliant Minds new tonight on NBC? After a really solid run of installments over the course of the fall, it does make sense to have a desire for more.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come into this article to deliver a stroke of bad news: We are going to be waiting for a while to see what is ahead. There is no plan to bring the Zachary Quinto series back this week — and the same goes for the rest of the month.

So what is the long-term plan here? Well, from where we sit, we tend to think that you are going to see Brilliant Minds back on Monday, January 5. The one thing that will be a little bit different is that it is airing following The Wall as opposed to The Voice, where it has been for the bulk of the season so far. We are still too far out for there to be a lot of details in terms of what lies ahead, but we do hope that this changes before too long.

As for what we think is going to be coming, let’s just say to not anticipate any sort of fundamentally huge differences from what we’ve had so far this season. More personal and professional challenges are coming Dr. Wolf’s way, and there will be a few more confounding cases that are almost impossible to describe in advance.

Now if there is one thing we do hope during this hiatus, it is that more viewers are able to catch up on the show. So far, the season 2 ratings have left something to be desired, and it does put us in a spot where we are rather concerned as to if we are going to get a season 3.

