FBI season 8 episode 9, 10 spoilers: ‘Lone Wolf’ & ‘Wolf Pack’

Next week on CBS, you are going to be seeing something a little special from the world of FBI season 8 over at CBS. Not only are you getting one new episode, but there are actually two coming your way back to back! These stories will start airing at an earlier time in 8:00 p.m. Eastern time and based on what we’re hearing now, these episodes were meant to connect directly to each other.

Want more evidence? Just look at the titles alone!

To get a few more specifics right now all about what to anticipate here, go ahead and check out the FBI synopses below…

Season 8 episode 9, “Lone Wolf” – As the holidays approach, the team finds three slain sex workers inside a brownstone – they uncover the murderer has a larger plan in place that they must rush to stop. Meanwhile, Jubal receives a concerning call from his son Tyler, during part one of the special two-hour FBI episode, Monday, Dec. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 8 episode 10, “Wolf Pack” – Chaos erupts in the city when an attack disrupts cell, internet and emergency services. As the team races to uncover the culprits, they learn the group responsible is a radical accelerationist movement fixated on resetting society, during part two of the special two-hour episode of FBI, Monday, Dec. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

All of this does absolutely sound thrilling, and as though we are going to be primed to see some awesome stuff coming up. If there is one unfortunate thing to note, though, it is that once the story is over, we’ll be waiting until February to see it back.

