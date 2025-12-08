DMV season 1 episode 10 return date over at CBS

With tonight being the final episode of DMV for the calendar year, what more can we say about season 1 episode 10 — and the future beyond that?

First and foremost, it does make sense here to begin with the rather unfortunate news that we are going to be waiting for a good while to see what’s ahead. As for the reason why, that really has the most to do with the fact that CBS is trying to clearly avoid airing episodes early on in the new year, where they would be up against everything from the NFL to college football to other specials here and there. This is a network that has at times aired installments off and on, but they are clearly not doing that here.

So what is the plan instead? Well, here is what we can say for the time being: The return date for DMV is Monday, February 23, the same night that The Neighborhood is coming back for more. Unfortunately, there are not many other details out there yet about what is coming up next, but we hope that this is going to change at some point in the relatively near future.

One other thing that we hope to get some more clarity on before too long is whether or not the comedy is going to get a season 2. For now, we remain cautiously optimistic — with the reasoning for that being that CBS ordered more episodes recently of both Sheriff Country along with Boston Blue. We tend to view this as a positive sign that they are feeling good about their programming these days. If that is really the case, why not actively work to keep the momentum going? DMV is one of those shows that not only has a great cast, but also a ton of potential to keep building an audience over time.

