Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 8 spoilers: A prison break?

We do not necessarily think it is going to be a shock that entering Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 8, there will be a ton of chaos.

So what is the focal point of this story going to be? Well, for starters, we should note that there is a lot of danger coming up for Mike — though a lot of it is his own doing. He will have a plan, but at the same time, there is going to be a distraction of the worst sort in a prison break. When you are dealing with something this dire, doesn’t it clearly put a damper on anything else you are doing? Or, at the very least, that is how we view the situation for now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube in the event you want to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details right now on what is ahead, check out the Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

Mike lays a dangerous trap while a prison break puts the town in peril; Hobbs extends an olive branch to Mike.

It is our general feeling at this point that Mike will consider the olive branch, mostly due to the fact that he recognizes how important allegiances are to success. He may not necessarily be serious about a proposal, but you have to almost always think a step ahead … and it is important to keep the peace in certain situations, no? We just have to hope that this is going to be an instance of that.

No matter what happens by the end of this installment, let’s just make one thing clear: This is almost certainly going to carry over into episode 9. All things considered, we are pretty darn stoked for what the end of this season could look like, mostly because the producers have shown that they are willing to kill people off.

What do you most want to see moving into Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 8?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







