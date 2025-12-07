The Testaments premiere date: Hulu narrows it down, shares new info

There are few shows out there we are as excited about as The Testaments on Hulu, and we also know now exactly when it is coming on the air!

Today, the folks at the streaming service confirmed that the first season of the adaptation of the Margaret Atwood book is coming in April; meanwhile, the photo above features a look at Chase Infiniti of Presumed Innocent as one of the main characters in Hannah — otherwise known as Agnes, the name that she has in Gilead.

To get a few more details now all about the series itself, all you have to do is take a look below now:

“The Testaments” is based on Margaret Atwood’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which was published in 2019 and takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead. Years after the events of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Testaments” is a coming-of-age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them. For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life. Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve.

Of course, it is now our hope that we are going to be getting a trailer and some other information before we get around to February or March — anything to better set the stage. The bar is high thanks to The Handmaid’s Tale, but we remain hopeful that we are going to get some great stuff in the end.

