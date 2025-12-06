Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, December 6, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We recognize that there has been a little break as of late for Thanksgiving … but is that over?

First and foremost here, let’s begin by celebrating the fact that you are, in fact, going to see the series back on the air in its typical timeslot. Not only that, but this will be an especially exciting installment with Melissa McCarthy coming back as the host. She’s done so many hysterical episodes already that our hopes are sky-high that we’ll get something great again here.

One other thing that we tend to think works greatly for McCarthy here is fundamentally that it has been a while since her last appearance, and distance does make the heart grow fonder. That is something the show does struggle to realize here and there — take, for example, them beating the Domingo sketches to death after the first two went viral.

While we’re sure that there will be a few different topical sketches over the course of the night this week, the #1 thing we are really anticipating here is some physical comedy. This is what McCarthy tends to excel at the majority of the time, and she has no problem embarrassing herself for the sake of a belly-laugh. She’s also famous enough that there is a good chance that we’re going to be seeing at least one or two famous cameos along the way — and isn’t that also something to be excited about?

In general, there is no better time of year for SNL than the holidays, and for one clear reason — despite all the laughs and the satire, there is still an earnestness about the way they approach holiday cheer. We do not want that to change at all!

