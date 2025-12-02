Murder in a Small Town season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 2 finale over on Fox, what more can we say about Murder in a Small Town season 3? Is the series coming back?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just point out where things presently stand. The network has not confirmed that the show is coming back one way or another, but we certainly hope that more news is shared here before too long. Our general feeling is that by May at the latest, we are going to find that out — but it would absolutely be nice to hear something more before then.

So what can we say here in terms of the show’s season 2 performance? Well, for the most part, we would say that there is good news! While Murder in a Small Town season 2 declined in the 18-49 demographic versus season 1 (at least per live + same-day metrics), it actually improved in terms of total viewers. This could be due to both viewer loyalty here and then also having a great lead-in via Doc, which is one of the more successful scripted shows that Fox has at this point.

Provided that we do get a season 3 of the murder-mystery show, our feeling at this point is that it is going to come out at some point in the fall of 2026. We do not think that there is much of a reason for the network to change things up — all things considered, why in the world would they? It is the same reason why we do not think there would be some sort of massive change to the series’ formula, one where there are a lot of individual guest stars and cases that are tied up within a single hour. This show is rather old-school in that way, and there is something rather charming about that.

What do you most want to see moving into a possible Murder in a Small Town season 3?

Do you think that it could actually happen? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

