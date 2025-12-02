Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins, Sydney new tonight on CBS, 11/25?

After a week off the air, is NCIS new tonight on CBS? What about Origins and then the Sydney spin-off at the same time?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start off here by sharing some of the good news — these series are on the air tonight! They will all be in their standard timeslots and in general, there are a lot of different events happening across the board. Think in terms of a lot of action, but we certainly hope that there are some big character revelations at the same exact time.

Now, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and set the stage! Just go ahead and take a look at the synopses below for all three shows…

NCIS season 23 episode 7, “God Only Knows” – A kidnapped teen leads the team to a Navy SEAL who survived captivity by the Taliban but may have committed murder after returning home. Also, Jimmy finally shares his findings about the mysterious death of Parker’s mother with his boss, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, Dec. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” – The team investigates the murder of a Marine who had recently been handpicked for a classified mission. Also, Wheeler’s personal life is upended, Lala is thrown by unexpected news from Vera, and Gibbs and Diane double-date with Randy and his wife, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, Dec. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 7, “Gold Digger” – When a U.S. naval officer is arrested for murder while trying to destroy a treasure map, the team must navigate jurisdictional politics to uncover the truth while racing to find the fabled “Yamashita’s Gold,” on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Dec. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

