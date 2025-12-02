Outlander season 8: Star confirms multiple endings were filmed

As you prepare for the final season of Outlander to air, let’s just say the show has taken a page from other fan-favorite epics over the years. They know just how much people are going to be eager to get details of what lies ahead and with that, they have taken some precautions.

So what exactly are we talking about here? Well, think in terms of multiple endings! Just in case the cast and crew were spotted on set, they gave themselves some added insurance.

Speaking in a new interview with ET about the ending, here is some of what Sophie Skelton (who plays Brianna) had to say:

“Honestly, trying to give no spoilers on that show is incredibly hard. We actually filmed a few different endings just so that it’s kind of a surprise for everyone.”

Remember that a part of the enthusiasm for the ending here may be due, at least in part, to the fact that it is one of the few things on this series that has not necessarily been written by Diana Gabaldon. The show has noted that it will have a different ending from the books and with that, one of them is not going to spoil the other. There are a lot of things that still need to be revealed about how Jamie and Claire’s story ends. We want to hope for the best and yet, here we are, still very much worried. (Still, there are some questions, including that of Jamie’s Ghost, that we would love to get some sort of answer to over time.)

Hopefully, some more video footage of Outlander season 8 is going to be revealed at some point moving into the new year.

