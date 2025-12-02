The Voice season 28 finale will be live … and that’s it?

We very much came into The Voice season 28 with expectations that it could be fun — so why are we feeling so sour close to the end?

Well, in general, much of it has to do with the continued dilution of a show that once brought so much great stuff to the table. Remember the days when there were several live shows a season? A lot of that is gone and the Playoffs, taking place this week and next, are going to be leading to a singular week where the show is actually live.

So why is all of this happening? The obvious answer here is that The Voice is suffering from the same thing as many other shows, with rising costs taking place left and right. Live shows are far more costly than pre-taping something that can be coordinated easily around talent schedules and studio availability. There is less shutting people back and forth, and less being concerned about public votes and all the bells and whistles.

It was inevitable that we would get to this point with the show eventually, just as it will not be a shock if the series ever drops live shows altogether. As fun as the singing show may be, we do believe its fatal flaw continues to come down to the fact that the contestants have never been the focus. There is a real reason why The Voice has struggled to produce big names (at least in terms of its winners) — the focus is almost always on the coaches. The singers who have managed some success after the series have managed to do it more on their own merits. The show is restrictive when it comes to getting to know the people actually competing for the title.

Entering the next chapter of its run, the whole franchise needs an overhaul — as for whether or not it will get it, let’s just say that we’re not that optimistic.

Do you think that The Voice needs larger changes ahead of future seasons?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

