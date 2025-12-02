For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: December 2025 update

As we dive into the month of December, are we finally at a point where a For All Mankind season 5 premiere date is going to be revealed?

Honestly, we would not blame anyone out there who is starting to feel impatient. After all, it has been more than two years now since the fourth season premiered and while we know that the strikes of 2023 may have delayed the return to Apple TV, that was a long time ago now. A lot has changed, and we know that production is done.

So what in the world is it that we are waiting for at this point? Well, the only real suggestion we can offer is that post-production for a show like this takes a while; also, Apple still has the right to release this show whenever they want. A Late winter / early spring release makes a little bit of sense here but at the same time, it is fair from confirmed. Don’t be surprised if we at least get more details before December comes to a close.

As for what we expect to see within the next chapter of the show, almost everything most likely begins with the time jump showcased at the end of season 4. It was clear then that there was a full-scale mining operation on the Goldilocks asteroid, which proved that Ed managed to keep his dream alive of making Happy Valley relevant to the space program. Now, whether or not that character is still alive to see it remains a mystery, as the powers-that-be have kept a lot of different details under wraps for as long as possible — which really should not be that shocking for a show that does rely heavily on moving forward different periods in history.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

