Watson season 2 episode 9 spoilers: This gets complicated…

Next week CBS is poised to bring you Watson season 2 episode 9 — so what exactly is going to stand out about this one?

Well, for starters, we do think it is worth noting that we’re going to have one of the more topical storylines that we’ve seen all season long here. Behind the scenes, we do think for a lot of shows there have been questions as to how to approach AI. It is something that is on some level dangerous, and there may be a sentiment that it is better to not pay attention to it at all. Yet, at the same time, it is pervasive — and we imagine that a big part of the next episode will show how chatbots can get involved in unusual circumstances.

To get a few more details right now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Watson season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah” – Watson and the fellows help Laila’s son Micah – who was injured in a car accident while pursuing his crush, Bex, with the help of his AI chatbot – on the CBS Original series WATSON, Monday, Dec. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Our feeling is that since this is a medical drama, a good chunk of the story is going to be focused on how to make sure Micah is okay. Yet, at the same time, doesn’t it feel like you have to focus on what got him in such a situation? Is there a chance that this chatbot did way more harm than good? At this point, it feels as though almost anything could be in play, and we will see how it all plays out.

What do you most want to see moving into Watson season 2 episode 9 when it airs?

