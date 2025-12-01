FBI season 8 episode 8 spoilers: OA’s tough decision

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to dive into FBI season 8 episode 8 — so what all do we have to say about it here already?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “Ratlined” is going to set the stage for a two-episode event on December 15 that will serve as the send-off for the crime drama’s 2025 run (but not the season). It also feels like this is going to be one of the most important cases of the season for a couple of different reasons. In terms of the actual subject matter of the case itself, the stakes are higher than ever. Meanwhile, on a personal level, OA has a lot to think about when it comes to his relationship with Gemma. There are, after all, choices that he has to make that could end up defining a significant chunk of the story to come.

If you look below, you can see the full FBI season 8 episode 8 synopsis with all sorts of insight as to what lies ahead:

“Ratlined” – When a journalist is shot while interviewing a prime minister, all fingers point to an assassination attempt, but the team uncovers a deeper conspiracy after the assassin is also targeted. Meanwhile, OA struggles to let Gemma in on the dangers of his job, on FBI, Monday, Dec. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).*\

By the end of this episode, we could have at least some clarity on the OA front — but in general, it is worth noting that this is not an altogether serialized show. We may not get too many updates on his relationship beyond this one for a while, so be prepared.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI season 8 episode 8 when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

