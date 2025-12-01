DMV season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Leslie Jones guest stars

As we look towards DMV season 1 episode 9 over on CBS next week, it feels clear that we are going to get a LOT of laughs. All things considered, how could we not? This is another holiday-themed installment, and adding to that here is the presence of former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones.

We do tend to think that there is an added sort of pressure that comes with delivering these episodes, mostly due to the fact that you want them to be watched again and again after the fact.

If you look below, you can see the full DMV season 1 episode 9 synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

“The Next Window” – At the Big Sac holiday party, Colette tries to impress Noa before his single “window” closes. Meanwhile, Barb’s effort to save the East Hollywood DMV backfires when she accidentally tackles the director, but assistant Sally (Leslie Jones) steps in to help, on the CBS Original series DMV, Monday, Dec. 8 at a special time (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do anticipate a holiday hiatus after the fact here but even with that, the network will likely still promote this show and offer teases over Christmas and New Year’s. After all, we tend to think that this is one that they would like to have around for a little while. For starters, this is a memorable premise and setting that stands out from the rest of TV. Also, freshmen series often need that sort of added boost and we do not see any evidence at this point that we are looking at one that is different.

