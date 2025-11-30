Tracker season 3 episode 8 spoilers: A look at ‘Eurydice’

As we look more towards Tracker season 3 episode 8 on CBS next week, are we primed for a pretty emotional story?

Well, from where we stand, let’s just say that there is a reasonable chance that this is going to happen. “Eurydice” is one of those stories that feels primed to be emotional. At the center of it this time around is a murder, but also someone who may be falsely accused. We could be getting into a story that is about proving someone’s innocence and everything that comes with that — and yes, you should very-much believe that it is going to prove emotional.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Want to learn a little bit more about what is ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Tracker season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Eurydice” – When a grieving mother becomes the prime suspect in her missing daughter’s murder, Colter sets out to find the true culprit and prove her innocence, Sunday, Dec. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those out there who are a little bit more curious now about the long-term future here, let’s just go ahead and note that there is a lot more to look forward to. We know that there is at least one more episode of the Justin Hartley series set for December 14 and beyond that, we tend to think that we will see a ton of installments in the late winter / spring. Given that this is one of the highest-rated shows that CBS has (let alone a valuable commodity for them), they will almost certainly keep doing whatever they can to give it opportunities to shine. Nothing else really makes a whole lot of sense.

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 3 episode 8 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







