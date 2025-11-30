Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Mike’s new plan

If there is anything that you should know entering Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 7 at this point, it is simply this: Mike’s got another trick up his sleeve. Then again, doesn’t he always?

Obviously, Jeremy Renner’s character in this world is as relentless and creative as they come. Sometimes that means balancing things at the prison. At other points, it is helping out Kyle. You are going to see that in particular moving forward here, as another bind forces him to think on his feet. It is also worth remembering at this point that there are only a few more episodes left this season; by virtue of that, we are in a spot where the intensity is almost certain to build and build into some pretty extreme places.

If you look below, you can check out the full Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 7 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Mike hatches a plan to grant Kyle’s freedom, saddling Ian with an agonizing task; Moses makes a play that sparks consequences for cartel leadership.

One of the more amusing subplots at this point is just how many storylines within the Taylor Sheridan universe have to do with cartels. Remember that Landman this season has a big one going on in this department. Meanwhile, Lioness has already dipped its feet into this world, and that is without even mentioning anything that is going on when it comes to some of Sheridan’s film work. (We know that he is not the day-to-day showrunner for Kingstown, but we do like to think that it is still worth noting.)

The one big question we have at this point is honestly quite simple: Are we going to get more insight on Kyle’s future before the end of the season? We hope that this is not just something saved for the last minute.

