All’s Fair season 1 finale date, new details

For those who are not aware, the All’s Fair season 1 finale is actually going to be on Hulu sooner rather than later, and as a two-episode event!

So, what can we say about it now? Well, for starters, these installments will be coming on December 9, and we do imagine that there will be closure on a few different storylines. Take, for starters, what we are seeing for Allura and Chase as they continue to navigate what looks to be an incredibly messy situation. Beyond that, of course we wonder about Liberty’s relationship, Emerald trying to get justice, and a whole lot more. At this point, at least most of the main characters have some sort of major arc taking shape.

Without further ado now, let’s just share details about the remaining two episodes…

Season 1 episode 8, “Oh Jesus!” – The firm considers a new addition. Carr takes a partner of her own.

Season 1 episode 9, “Interior Law Offices” – Carr makes a to-do list. Liberty discovers marriage can be messier than divorce.

The latter story with Car remains the most interesting to us, if for no other reason than it could be setting up some sort of long-term cliffhanger that we’re insanely interested to see resolved. We want to think that there could be a certain measure of peace between her and some of the other women after what we saw on this past episode, but we are also well-aware of the fact that this could be wishful thinking. The more likely scenario is that it is the calm before yet another storm, and one that could send all sorts of enormous shockwaves through the firm and beyond. That is, at the very least, what we are preparing to see.

