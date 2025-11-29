3 Body Problem season 2 premiere date: A November 2025 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to hear more about 3 Body Problem season 2 between now and the end of November? Is there at least a case to be made?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start things off here by noting here that filming for the second chapter of the Netflix epic is underway, and has been for some time! Both season 2 and season 3 are being done at the same time, with the reasoning for it being mainly that this will reduce any sort of turnaround time between them. On paper this of course makes a lot of sense, though we imagine that it is a lot of work to make happen (and costs the streaming service a pretty penny along the way).

Now that we’ve shared all of that, this is where we do have to come in here to deliver a little bit of the bad news — you are going to be waiting for a while to see what is next. From where we sit, the absolute earliest we are going to see the next season arrive is the fall of next year. If it happens before then, we’ll consider it a miracle!

The plan for the time being is for season 3 of 3 Body Problem to be the final one and while that may be a bummer to some, we’re honestly just happy that some of this is seemingly shored away already. After all, we tend to think the last thing that anyone should want is for the show to end and us be left on some sort of note where there is not complete closure. Isn’t it better to feel like there is a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end? At the very least, we tend to think so.

