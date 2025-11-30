Is Tulsa King new this week on Paramount+? Season 4 hopes

Is Tulsa King new this week on Paramount+? Of course, we more than understand anyone out there who would love to see the series back and soon!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to pop up here and deliver the bittersweet news: There is no more of the show coming tonight. Not only that, but the same goes for the rest of the year! The Sylvester Stallone drama wrapped up its current run last week, with the one silver lining being that there is so much more good stuff coming — though you may be waiting a while to see a lot of it play out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional reactions and reviews!

For the time being, what we can say is that production on Tulsa King season 4 has already begun, and we take that as a positive sign that the streaming service would like for there to be new episodes at some point next fall. Given how many shows are out there that force you to wait 2-3 years to see new episodes, there is a tactical advantage to getting things done quickly and we’re sure that Paramount knows that. They benefit greatly from moving things along at a little more of a steady pace and we tend to think that they are already considering this as they continue to push on.

In general, we do not think that Stallone or anyone else is looking to radically reinvent the wheel with the next chapter of the series — and honestly, why would they? There is a clear formula of what works here, and it involves steady one-liners, Dwight taking down bad guys, and a few new faces who manage to surface here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Tulsa King right now, including more on season 4 starting up

What do you most want to see moving into the next Tulsa King season when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







