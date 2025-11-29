Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, November 29?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? At this point, we certainly would not blame anyone for wanting more of the late-night show. As for whether or not it’s about to happen, though, that is a totally different story.

For the time being, let’s therefore start by sharing the news that we know at present: There is no new episode coming on the air this week. What’s the reason for that? It is rather simple, and tied to the fact that it would have been really difficult to stage — and also unfair to a lot of the cast. Remember that if they were to air a new episode this week, the cast would have been working almost non-stop throughout the Thanksgiving break — and why would anyone want that for them? That just feels like one of the more unfair options out there for all of them, no?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Rest assured that there will be more SNL coming throughout the month of December — not only that, but there is going to be a ton of it in general throughout the month! Next week is going to mark the epic return of Melissa McCarthy to Studio 8H, and everything this holiday season will culmination with an Ariana Grande – Cher show in three weeks. The final episode of the show before the holidays is something that we almost always want to embrace, mostly because there is a level of cheer present with it that is pretty hard to match elsewhere.

In the end, we don’t necessarily need the show to reinvent the wheel or do anything else jaw-dropping in December — we just want some laughs and a little bit of comfort. If the series pulls this off, we tend to think that we will be pretty darn happy with the end result.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live now

What do you most want to see moving into the next Saturday Night Live episode when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







