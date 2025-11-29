Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 5: ‘The Last Dance’

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 5 — and yes, a tremendous amount of chaos is coming.

What can we say about what is to come here? Well, “The Last Dance” certainly feels like a title for a show that has a certain amount of finality to it, no? We know that there is a lot more coming within the final season but at the same time, it does make at least some sense for the writers to start moving here in a particular direction. Almost any character could die at almost any given moment, save for at least Tommy Egan. Based on some of the reporting that is out there so far, it does feel like the writers want to keep Joseph Sikora’s character out there in the event they do some sort of other spin-off down the road.

If you look below, you can see the full Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Diamond and Jenard strengthen their relationship over a common enemy, while Tommy ties up a loose end.

If you saw the preview already for what lies ahead, one thing that feels very-much clear is that we’re going to be seeing Vic and Claudia try, at least on paper, to set up some sort of meeting with Tommy. We tend to think that the larger question here is whether or not you really buy it — mostly because it is hard to fully get on board with what is being sold here. Are these three really going to be in harmony ever? It feels more likely, at least to us, that we’re setting up a situation here where Vic tries to take out someone close to Tommy.

