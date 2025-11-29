The Way Home season 4 premiere date narrowed down

When it comes to The Way Home season 4 over at Hallmark Channel, let’s just say that we have both good and bad news.

The good news? Well, we are going to be seeing the show back in a few months — though it is a bit later than usual. According to People Magazine, the plan at present is for it to return in the spring.

Now, however, we do have to come in here with the bad news — for those who have not heard, this will be the final season of the drama starring Chyler Leigh. We imagine that there may be mixed reactions to this and we get it. This is one of those shows that has so much depth and passion that you want it to last forever. However, the complicated nature of its story does mean that it is significantly harder to keep going long-term than some other Hallmark hits like When Calls the Heart.

In a statement, here is what Samantha DiPippo, SVP of programming at Hallmark Media, had to say about the show ending to the aforementioned publication:

“Fans of The Way Home have enthusiastically watched and rewatched every episode since the first pond jump of season 1 as they’ve tried to piece together the brilliant puzzle Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed expertly crafted … We’re grateful to our talented cast led by Andie, Chyler, Evan and Sadie, as well as our amazing writers and crew who have worked so hard on this show.”

In the end, we just hope that there is enough time in the fourth season to offer up full closure — it can be hard given that there have been so many twists and turns!

Are you sad that The Way Home season 4 is going to be the final one?

