Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, November 28?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We certainly do not blame anyone for wanting more of the show, especially based on where we are in the story. We recognize fully that it is a little bit corny to say that things are heating up, but is it any less true?

Well, the first thing to do here is go ahead and share the bd news, and that is the simple fact that there is nothing new from Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast tonight. However, rest assured that there will be more before too long! New episodes are going to resume starting on December 5, and there are three in total coming over next month. Expect some big names over the course of it, but also a chance to learn a little bit more about both Sharon and Bode’s pasts.

Curious to learn more? Then go ahead and check out all of the attached synopses below…

Season 4 episode 7, “Best Mom in the World” – Sharon is blindsided by a visit from her estranged mother, Ruby (Christine Lahti), whose sudden reappearance stirs up painful family history. Meanwhile, Bode and Jake respond to a call from a troubled teen in a condemned building, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 4 episode 8, “Fresh Start” – Bode participates in a high school drunk-driving drill that unexpectedly reconnects him with a former classmate, Chloe (Alona Tal from SEAL TEAM). Meanwhile, Three Rock reopens with a new crew and high hopes, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 4 episode 9, “Who Owns the Dirt” – When a red flag warning sets the stage for a volatile day, a turf war between Station 42 and neighboring Drake County comes to a head, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, there is a ton to anticipate, and that is before thinking about the new year!

What do you most want to see on Fire Country when it returns?

