Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins, Sydney new tonight on CBS, 11/25?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? What about the prequel in Origins and the Sydney-set spin-off? There is a lot to prepare for here!

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and start things off here by noting the bad news — while it has been great to have installments of all three shows on the air the past several weeks, this is where we do take a small pause. There are no episodes on the air tonight — or, at least new ones. The plan is for them to return on December 2 and from there, you will have at least a couple more installments over the course of the month.

So what can you expect to see from here on out? Well, at the very least, we can present details below for all of the December 2 episodes…

NCIS season 23 episode 7, “God Only Knows” – A kidnapped teen leads the team to a Navy SEAL who survived captivity by the Taliban but may have committed murder after returning home. Also, Jimmy finally shares his findings about the mysterious death of Parker’s mother with his boss, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, Dec. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” – The team investigates the murder of a Marine who had recently been handpicked for a classified mission. Also, Wheeler’s personal life is upended, Lala is thrown by unexpected news from Vera, and Gibbs and Diane double-date with Randy and his wife, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, Dec. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 7, “Gold Digger” – When a U.S. naval officer is arrested for murder while trying to destroy a treasure map, the team must navigate jurisdictional politics to uncover the truth while racing to find the fabled “Yamashita’s Gold,” on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Dec. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

