Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The fall finale

As we look more and more towards Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 10 on NBC next week, there is a lot to anticipate. First and foremost, let’s begin here by simply noting that this is the fall finale! Everything is going to be intense and dramatic, and we may actually have some reveals for everyone at the hospital.

Oh, and did we mention that this is a holiday episode? In addition to giving you some major events, we are going to be a little bit of seasonal programming at the same time.

To get a few more details now as to what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

Dr. Wolf helps a ballerina recover after a mystery illness; the team tries to save Sam’s life and get him on the transplant list; secrets are revealed at the hospital’s annual holiday gala that change the course of the doctors’ lives.

So what is going to happen on the other side of this? Well, there will be a hiatus beyond this episode but at the same time, it is not one that is altogether crazy. The plan at present is for the medical drama to return on January 5. Our concern there is honestly just the same concern that we’ve had with the show for a rather long time: Hoping that the viewership for it is there. After all, there is no confirmation that there is a season 3 coming at the moment, and we do tend to think that this is a bubble show at the moment. Watching live is the best way to ensure that more episodes are coming.

For now, though, let’s just hope that the fall finale does deliver something big, and there is a ton to talk about after the fact.

