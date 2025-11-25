Pluribus season 1 episode 5 sneak peek: Carol gets told off

If you missed the recent news, Pluribus season 1 episode 5 is going to air on Apple TV this Wednesday, a good 48 hours earlier than expected. Why is that? Well, consider it something to be thankful for with Thanksgiving rapidly approaching. Really, we are looking at a situation here where the streaming service just wants to get ahead of the holiday and ensure that people have a chance to watch the show.

So to better gear up for what is coming, it only makes sense to share another sneak preview — and this one does indicate that Carol will have contact with one of the only 13 people remaining not impacted by this RNA “virus” / whatever else you want to call it.

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a sneak peek in which Carol gets a phone call from Laxmi, one of the people she interacted with previously. We already know that she does not have the best opinion of her in the world and from where things stand at present, it is certainly clear that this is not changing. She tells off Rhea Seehorn’s character, who then has to go about the rest of her business.

The prevailing question entering this episode is, at least for now, the status of Zosia, who Carol tried to experiment on in episode 4 to get answers on a possible cure. Nothing went according to plan, so are the Joined going to do something to punish her? Are they even capable of punishing? The only thing that we have really seen so far is many of them flock to Carol, pleading to her to allow them to save Zosia’s life. Oddly, though, they did not have the same response to this as they did some of her anger earlier on.

