One Piece season 3 filming begins; who is on board?

Even though we are still months away from the arrival of One Piece season 2 at Netflix, there is still some great news to report regarding season 3!

According to a new report from Deadline, production is kicking off at this point in South Africa and we have some other insight about who is coming on board. Sure, you have the core group here of Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Beyond that, though, you are going to be seeing more Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday will also return, and there are multiple actors set for even larger roles: Mikaela Hoover as Chopper, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra. Just in case you needed more confirmation the world is expanding, this is it.

If you did not hear, there are two notable newcomers coming on board this season Cole Escola as Bon Clay and Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace. Additional cast to be announced at a later date.

Our hope in general here is that the third season really just continues the strong storytelling we’ve seen so far, which hopefully also goes into the second season. One of the great things about One Piece the Netflix show so far is that it has gone out of its way to ensure that it honors a lot of the source material. It has proven to be really faithful and by virtue of that, really fun to watch at the same exact time. We really just have to hope that if possible, the writers can keep everything going.

