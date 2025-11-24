Is FBI new tonight on CBS, November 24, 2025?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Given that we’ve recently had a great run of episodes on the network, it makes a ton of sense to want something more.

As for whether or not we’re going to get it, we really should just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: Not for the next seven days. Because of an Everybody Loves Raymond retrospective coming on the network tonight, we are going to be waiting until December 1 to see what is next. With that being said, there is a silver lining here in the form of a lot of episodes still coming between now and the end of the year!

To be a bit more specific, right now CBS is planning four more episodes of the crime procedural, which are airing over a relatively short period of time in just three weeks. If you want to know more, all you have to do is look below…

Season 8 episode 7, “Fadeaway” – When a large-scale explosion rocks a Brooklyn apartment complex, the team quickly locates the perpetrator and discovers he’s acting on the orders of a convicted felon currently serving time. Meanwhile, Isobel must name her successor before she moves into her new role, on FBI, Monday, Dec. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).*

Season 8 episode 8, “Ratlined” – When a journalist is shot while interviewing a prime minister, all fingers point to an assassination attempt, but the team uncovers a deeper conspiracy after the assassin is also targeted. Meanwhile, OA struggles to let Gemma in on the dangers of his job, on FBI, Monday, Dec. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).*

Season 8 episodes 9-10, “Lone Wolf” and “Wolf Pack” – The team makes holiday plans while a seemingly straightforward murder investigation takes a shocking turn, putting the entire city of New York at risk, on back-to-back episodes of FBI, Monday, Dec. 15 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*. See below full loglines for each hour.

In general, there is SO much to look forward to, whether you watch for the danger or the character development.

