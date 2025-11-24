DMV season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Holiday plans

Following what you see tonight on CBS, rejoice that DMV season 1 episode 8 is coming in seven days — and absolutely, there is a lot to be excited about!

Where should we start off here? Well, let’s just go ahead and note that the comedy is going to be doing something a little unusual here in giving us two holiday installments in a row. Typically, what we see from a show like this is that you have a story themed around Christmastime, and then another one in the new year. That is not exactly happening here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube in order to get all sorts of TV reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full DMV season 1 episode 8 synopsis to get some other information on what is ahead:

“Splash Fountain” – Colette’s effort to redirect holiday plans takes an unexpected turn when it lands her trapped in a car. Meanwhile, a surprising new friendship stirs up jealousy among the team, on the CBS Original series DMV, Monday, Dec. 1 at a special time (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The next holiday episode will be coming on December 8, and it will be featuring an appearance from former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones. We’ll go ahead and remind you here that if you want to see more seasons of the show down the road, now is the time to check it out. We recognize that watching television live is for more archaic than it was at one point, but there is still a lot of value in it for broadcast networks! It may not be the only metric that they look at, but it is certainly one of the more important ones.

What do you most want to see at this point heading into DMV season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







