Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS, November 24?

Is The Neighborhood new tonight over on CBS? If you are eager to see more of the sitcom’s final season, it is hard to blame you. There has been a nice run of installments as of late and with us so close to the end, we also tend to think that everything is about to get progressively more interesting.

Now, unfortunately, this is where we do have to slide in here with the bad news. Because of the Everybody Loves Raymond anniversary event airing tonight on the network, you will not see Cedric the Entertainer and the rest of the cast tonight. The plan instead is for it to return as look towards December 1 and from what we have seen so far, there are two more episodes airing the rest of the calendar year.

Do you want to hear more now about what is to come? Then we simply suggest you check out the synopses below…

Season 8 episode 7, “Welcome to Babies and Bathwater” – Dave’s ambitious home improvement plans take a turn, prompting Calvin to step in, while Malcolm seeks Gemma’s help to overcome writer’s block. Meanwhile, Tina’s suggestion for Daphne sparks a parenting dilemma for Courtney, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec. 1 at a special time (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 8 episode 8, “Welcome to Secrets and Santa” – The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend, resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec.8 at a special time (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Odds are, the series finale will air this spring — hopefully, there will be more news to report before then.

What are you most eager to see when The Neighborhood season 8 returns to CBS?

