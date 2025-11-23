Talamasca: The Secret Order season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 1 finale tonight on AMC, is there a chance that Talamasca: The Secret Order season 2 is going to happen?

Of course, we tend to think that this is one of those shows that is going to have plenty of renewal considerations over the next few weeks, and for good reason! After all, remember for a moment that the network has not confirmed one way or another if they series is coming back. However, they have shown a lot of commitment to the greater Anne Rice universe, even with series like Mayfair Witches that has received mixed critical and commercial responses. They clearly court franchises these days, and it certainly seems as though there is going to be more story to potentially tell here.

So when will we learn about the future of Talamasca: The Secret Order on the network? Well, a little bit of patience may be required at this point, as there is no real timetable. However, we do tend to think that it benefits all parties involved for this to be figured out by early next year. The earlier that this is determined, the faster that everyone can start to work on the larger story. Because the Anne Rice universe has so many moving parts, you do need extra time to figure out if the stories are going to be linked together.

When would another season premiere?

From here, it really just seems to be all about timing it out. Interview with the Vampire is more than likely coming by the summer at the latest. Meanwhile, you are going to see the arrival of Mayfair Witches season 3 after that. We do not think we will be seeing the inner workings of the Talamasca until at least the start of 2027, but if AMC wants to rush things forward, we certainly would not be upset…

Do you want to see Talamasca: The Secret Order season 2 happen down the road?

