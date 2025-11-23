Tracker season 3 episode 7 spoilers: A search for answers

Tracker season 3 episode 7 will be coming to CBS next week, and is there some huge information we are set to learn?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that “Eat the Rich,” at least on paper, could be revisiting a key story regarding Colter and his father. We know that he is on the hunt for answers, but will he actually find them? Or, is he going to be distracted by something else instead? Let’s just go ahead and say that there is a lot to consider on all fronts.

If you look below, you can see the full Tracker season 3 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

“Eat the Rich” – When chasing down leads about his father’s past, Colter meets a man desperate to find his daughter who vanished while working a courier route. As Colter retraces his steps, he’s pulled into an orbit of a wealthy family and their ruthless fixer, who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried, Sunday, Nov. 30 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In looking beyond this week, here is where we will happily note that there is more of the Justin Hartley series coming in December. At the time of this writing there are at least a couple of stories planned, meaning that the show will be able to stick around leading into the holiday season. Given that this is one of the most successful series that CBS has, we do not think there is a lot to be worried about when it comes to the long-term future.

