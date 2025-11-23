Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 6: What will Mike do?

Are you eager to learn more already about Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 6? Well, the next chapter will arrive on Paramount+ next week, and with us now at the halfway point of the season, it does feel fair to assume that things are going to be getting increasingly crazy.

One story that has clearly pervaded its way through all of the story so far is the cartel war and from where we stand, we have a hard time thinking that it is going to be going anywhere soon. Instead, Mike and so many others are going to have to find a solution to that problem, while also tackling a separate one involving his own brother. How far is he willing to go to ensure his safety? Figuring that out could actually end up being the core of “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?” in just a few days.

Want to learn more all about what is ahead? Then be sure to check out the full Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

The cartel war reaches new heights when a deadly attack reverberates through town. Mike aligns with an unlikely source as he seeks answers and retribution, before making a bargain with the devil to save his brother.

At this point, it is our general feeling that as we move through this episode, we are going to see Mike struggle with the ramifications of what he’s done. There is obviously something great that comes from doing whatever you can in order to help someone you love, but we’ve learned throughout the Jeremy Renner series that this is a brutal world with brutal people. Some of the bargains that are going to be made here are not ones that will be easy to deal with after the fact.

