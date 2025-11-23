Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3: November hopes

As we get closer and closer to the end of November, can more be said about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 at Prime Video?

As you would expect within a piece like this, there is a good bit to say — but where do we start? Well, it is worth noting that production for the next batch of episodes is seemingly done. A lot of work had been done to that regard over the past several months and by virtue of that, we tend to think we’re at a spot now where a lot of this stuff is being actively edited and put together. This is one of those series with heavy amounts of special effects, which probably is not a shock given the epic battle scenes that are coming this time around — plus of course all of the locations.

So are we going to be getting news on a premiere date or anything else in the near future? Of course, it is a great thing to think about … but we do think we’ll have to be patient for a good while here. When it comes to big-budget adaptations on Prime Video, we tend to think that The Boys will be coming first — after all, it has been done filming for a longer stretch of time. A realistic estimate for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 would be in the fall, and we could get more specifics as we move closer to the spring.

As for whether or not this will be the final season of the show, we at least know that this was not the original plan — yet, at the same time, a lot of plans can change! It is for this reason that we advise everyone to continue watching if you love the show.

