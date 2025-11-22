Fire Country season 4 episode 7 return date at CBS

Following what you saw last night on Fire Country season 4, doesn’t it make some sense to want to learn a little bit more? We tend to think so and by virtue of that, we are more than happy to share at least a few more details.

Now that we’ve said all of that, though, we do have to start off here with the unfortunate news that you will be waiting a good while. There is no new installment coming on November 28, with the reason for it being rather simple: It is the day after Thanksgiving! The folks at CBS do not want to lose any viewership and for good reason.

Now, here is where we will share that luckily, you will not be forced to wait too long to see more of what else is ahead for Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast. The plan, at least for the moment, is for new episodes to resume on December 5. There are tentatively three of them set to air in December, and that means the show will be airing close to the holidays.

Want a little bit more news here on what is to come? Then go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Best Mom in the World” – Sharon is blindsided by a visit from her estranged mother, Ruby (Christine Lahti), whose sudden reappearance stirs up painful family history. Meanwhile, Bode and Jake respond to a call from a troubled teen in a condemned building, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We’re glad that the story for Sharon is going to be sticking around for a while — though with that being said, isn’t there a chance for a big twist here and there?

