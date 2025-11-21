Elsbeth season 3 episode 8 return date: About ‘Basket Case’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get the Elsbeth season 3 episode 8 return date? Or, how about some details on what the next story will look like?

With a piece like that, the first thing we should really do is share some of the bad news: There is no new installment on the air next week. As for the reason why, that is tied mostly to the fact that it is Thanksgiving! The bulk of all series will not be airing new episodes, recognizing fully that a lot of people will be off doing other things.

Now if there is some good news that we can go ahead and report here, it is that the hiatus will not be too long. Elsbeth season 3 episode 8 is going to be airing on December 4, and this story could check out all of the boxes. You are going to have a unique case that brings Carrie Preston’s character out of her element, and also one that allows her to meet a great guest star. For this one in particular, it could be incredibly fun since you can argue that some of this was inspired by true events.

Want to learn more? Then be sure to check out the synopsis below:

“Basket Case” – Elsbeth goes from the squad room to the locker room when a campus murder rocks the world of college basketball after an athletic director winds up dead following a heated confrontation with his basketball coach’s 22-year-old girlfriend (Lana Condor), on ELSBETH, Thursday, Dec. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

