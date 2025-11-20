Ghosts season 5 episode 7 return date: ‘The Proposal’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, it does make sense to want a Ghosts season 5 episode 7 return date. Why wouldn’t you want it? One of the great things about this show is that in general, it delivers so many episodes a season. That means opportunities for humor, but also to bring back some familiar faces.

Unfortunately, here is where we must pop in to say that we will be waiting a little while to see what is next. There is no installment on November 27 and with that, we are waiting until December 4 to see what is ahead.

So do you want to get some more insight now all about what to expect? Then we suggest that you check out the full Ghosts season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

“The Proposal” – Sam helps Eric (Andrew Leeds) plan the perfect proposal for Bela, until an encounter with Sasappis plants doubt in Bela’s mind. Meanwhile, Isaac tries to prove he’s “just one of the basement ghosts,” on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 4 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Getting to see characters like Bela and Eric again should prove to be exciting, especially in this sort of context! Beyond just that, though, here is where we remind you that there is another run of episodes coming throughout December, and it will lead into some great, holiday-themed stuff once we get closer to Christmas. This is a tradition for the show and with that in mind, we are anticipating something really fun — and different from what we have seen before.

