Law & Order season 25 episode 9 return date at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get the Law & Order season 25 episode 9 return date? What about more info on what is to come?

The first order of business here should be rather obvious, and that is talking about things from a scheduling point of view. There is no installment of the crime drama next week; beyond just that, the same goes for the remainder of the year. Because the network is going to be inundated with so many different holiday specials in the weeks and months to come, it clearly made no real sense for them to air an episode or two on an island.

So when are you going to see Law & Order back on the air? Think in terms of Thursday, January 8. There are not any more details out there for what lies ahead just yet and admittedly, you will be waiting for a while to get some of those. Our general feeling is that other than a brief promo tonight, a larger synopsis will come out in mid-to-late December. In general, it is our expectation that the show will adhere to its primary formula: Giving us procedural stories, including some that may or may not be based on current events.

In general, we are just happy to know that there are a ton of interesting cases coming the rest of the season, and that we are nowhere near the end of it all just yet. Beyond all of that, there is also still a chance for unique guest stars and beyond just that, crossovers with other parts of the universe. Not all of it may be confirmed at the moment, but there are still reasons aplenty for hope.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

