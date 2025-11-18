All’s Fair season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Getting personal

Next week on Hulu you are going to have a great opportunity to dive into All’s Fair season 1 episode 6. So what call can we say?

Well, the first order of business here is simply noting that if you like this show when it is at its messiest, there is a ton to love about episode 6 in advance. The title here is “Divorce is Like a Death,” and we do think that this is a chilling reminder that the opulence sometimes exhibited on this show is a little bit hollow. There is a darker underbelly that exists with some of these relationships, and we’ve certainly seen some of that already with what has transpired with Chase and Allura.

If you look below, you can see the full All’s Fair season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

The firm takes on their toughest, and most personal mediation yet.

Now, Hulu is not giving away too much here, but we do think that one of the top priorities here is going to just be continuing to make these characters more and more personal over time. One of the things that we love about the show is that early on, there may have been a consideration made to present these characters as over-the-top, only to then break down a lot of the walls over time. We do tend to think that there is something exciting about that prospect, but the show does still have to deliver. This is where we will remind you that the fourth episode was a significant improvement over the third, and we have to hope that things are going to continue to get better from here on out.

