The Amazing Race 39: Where is it on midseason schedule?

At the time of this writing, we know that The Amazing Race 39 is happening at CBS — after all, it has already been filmed! With that in mind, we are still waiting to see what the network actually wants to do when it comes to airing it.

Alas, here is where we do have to come into this piece with a certain amount of bad news. The Phil Keoghan hosted reality competition show was not listed on the midseason schedule for the network, with a new cooking competition featuring Padma Lakshmi airing following Survivor 50. This means that the race is on hold, which is admittedly a spot that it has found itself in on a number of different instances in the past.

So when can you realistically expect The Amazing Race 39 to air? It is still too early to tell, but a realistic possibility is next fall opposite Survivor 51. This means that there would be a solid year between filming and the show actually airing but in the end, that is something that we’ve seen on a number of different instances in the past. The most important thing is that the Race finds a way to improve itself after a hot-and-cold season 38. While the cast of Big Brother stars and their loved ones has been entertaining, at the same time the route has disappointed and the teams have gone multiple legs without even seeing each other.

Come later this spring, we should at least have a better chance to see when the race is scheduled. Just go ahead and look in the direction of upfronts if you are interested in more information on that. In the meantime, just remember that there are a few more episodes to go for season 38, and there is a lot to look forward to there.

What are you most eager to see moving into The Amazing Race 39 over on CBS?

