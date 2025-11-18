Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Eric Dane appears

There are a couple of great things worth noting about Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 9 on NBC — so where do we start?

Well, the first order of business here is simply noting that when it comes to guest stars, we could be getting one of the most important hours of the season so far. After all, Eric Dane is stopping by; not only that, but he is going to be playing a part rather meaningful to him in a patient diagnosed with ALS. That is something that the Grey’s Anatomy alum is battling in real life, and we imagine that this had to be one of the most appealing things about the story to him. Beyond just that, here’s a reminder that this episode is also being set on Thanksgiving. This is a time where a lot of people get reflective and emotional, and we very much tend to think that is going to be the case here.

If you look below, you can see the full Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 9 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

11/24/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Dr. Wolf helps a firefighter (Eric Dane) and his family navigate a life-changing diagnosis on Thanksgiving. TV-14

We should note that this is not going to be the final episode of the calendar year, as there is one more that is currently set to arrive in December. Beyond that, you are also going to see more of Zachary Quinto and the rest of the cast come January — but we’ll have to wait and see what some of the stories are there. The same goes for if a third season is going to happen. Here is your reminder here that if you do really love the show, it is best to check it out live on NBC!

