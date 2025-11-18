Watson season 2 episode 8 spoilers: About Hamish…

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Watson season 2 episode 8 officially arrive. Want to know more now?

Well, for those of you eager to learn more about the title character through the vantage point of family, that opportunity is on the way! Through “Giant Steps,” a great opportunity will present itself to see Watson’s father Hamish arrive. Of course, this is more than just a family gathering. Instead, this is going to be an opportunity for him to bring a prospective patient. What is going to happen as a result? Let’s just say to prepare for one of the more intriguing medical mysteries that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, we suggest that you check out the Watson season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Giant Steps” – Watson’s father, Hamish (Clarke Peters), visits UHOP to introduce Watson and the fellows to his protégé, Annabelle, a saxophone prodigy with musically induced blackouts. As Annabelle’s condition worsens, Watson must confront his long-standing tensions with his father in order to save her, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Monday, Nov. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In the end, we know there is a lot to be excited about here but at the same time, even more on the other side! We’ve yet to reach the end of the show’s run in 2025, and then there is going to be more coming in the new year. For those who have not heard, in March the series is going to move to Sunday nights at 10:00, the same spot that it had through most of season 1.

