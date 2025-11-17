FBI season 8 episode 7 return date: ‘Fadeaway’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get the FBI season 8 episode 7 return date — plus more on what is to come?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is that we are, regrettably, staring in the face of a hiatus at this point. There is no new episode set for next week, with the reason for it being that you are going to be seeing an anniversary special for Everybody Loves Raymond instead. The plan now is for the series to come back on December 1, and with a show that is carrying with it the title of “Fadeaway.” There is a dramatic crisis at the center of the story, one that is going to contain a lot of different twists. Beyond just that, Isobel will have to make a big decision that will alter the course of much of the unit.

If you look below, you can see the full FBI season 8 episode 7 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

“Fadeaway” – When a large-scale explosion rocks a Brooklyn apartment complex, the team quickly locates the perpetrator and discovers he’s acting on the orders of a convicted felon currently serving time. Meanwhile, Isobel must name her successor before she moves into her new role, on FBI, Monday, Dec. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).*

Our general feeling here is that after this episode, we will start to see the 2025 portion of the season wind down — but there is at least one more on December 8. We’re expecting a hiatus after that, but is that so bad? After all, we do have the luxury of knowing that the majority of the season is still to come, and that means a lot of action and drama around every corner.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI season 8 episode 7 when it airs?

