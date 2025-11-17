The Neighborhood season 8 episode 7 return date at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, it makes sense to want more news on The Neighborhood season 8 episode 7. With that in mind, what more can we say right now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that there is going to be a hiatus here before we get from point A to point B. There is no installment next week, with the reason for it being an extended special honoring Everybody Loves Raymond. (It has less to do with it being close to Thanksgiving.) The plan right now is to see the sitcom return for another chapter of storytelling moving into December 1.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full The Neighborhood season 8 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

“Welcome to Babies and Bathwater” – Dave’s ambitious home improvement plans take a turn, prompting Calvin to step in, while Malcolm seeks Gemma’s help to overcome writer’s block. Meanwhile, Tina’s suggestion for Daphne sparks a parenting dilemma for Courtney, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec. 1 at a special time (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So is there more that we can say to set the stage for what is coming beyond this? Well, let’s just reiterate for a moment something that we have said in other articles — we are in the midst of the final season. By virtue of that, we do tend to think that there are going to be some more updates as to the future for all of the different characters all across the board. Doing this, at least for the most part, could be a key component to making the show more memorable after the fact.

What do you most want to see moving into The Neighborhood season 8 episode 7 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







