Billy the Kid season 3 episode 8 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on MGM+ you are going to have a chance to see Billy the Kid season 3 episode 8 — want to learn a little more?

Well, the first order of business here is simply noting that this is the all-important series finale, one where loose ends will be tied up and a legacy is cemented. Obviously, many out there with a light understanding of history know how this journey ends — but that is information that has always been out there. The real mystery is how exactly the show fills in some of the cracks! Doing that is, of course, going to be so much easier said than done. This is the episode that will feature the final showdown between parties, and also a good bit of carnage along the way. If you have enjoyed everything about the series so far, the best may very well still be to come.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Billy the Kid season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

Billy returns to New Mexico seeking revenge on Thomas Catron, finding an unlikely conspirator in the Governor’s own daughter Emily as he risks everything for justice, bringing the final chapter in this American legend’s story to a climactic close.

We do not think this is an instance where you really need to imagine something out of left field taking place. Instead, this is really a finale about humanity, and about how some of these characters have gotten to this particular place. A part of the fun comes in the simplicity of the story, and you better believe that we are more than a little bit excited to see how it wraps up.

