Tracker season 3 episode 6 spoilers: A take on true crime

Next week CBS is poised to bring Tracker season 3 episode 6 your way — so what all can we say about it here in advance?

Well, for starters, let’s just note that “Angel” is going to be one of those stories that presents a rather unique angle to the world of true crime. It is our hope here that we’re going to see Colter take on a case that is pretty different from what he’s used to, mostly in that those involved could be shockingly committed to getting themselves into further trouble. Can he honestly help people who are not altogether adept at helping themselves? It is one thing that you have to wonder about.

If you look below, you can see the full Tracker season 3 episode 6 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“Angel” – When a crime scene cleaner disappears, Colter discovers her fascination with true crime, which may have led her into dangerous territory. As he follows her trail, Colter uncovers a group of amateur sleuths whose hunt for a killer puts everyone at risk, Sunday, Nov. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Connor Paolo guest stars.

If the name Paolo looks familiar, it is because the actor has appeared in some iconic shows before in between Gossip Girl and Revenge. One of the great things that the series has going for it is its continued ability to book big names for various roles. That is something that can be hard for other shows to pull off, but it is a little bit easier for one that has the ratings that the Justin Hartley show does. It does buy you the luxury of getting a little more creative and having more resources to work with.

